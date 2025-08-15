Eagles Reveal What Actually Happened With AJ Brown Trade
The Philadelphia Eagles pulled off what has become one of the best deals in recent memory across the National Football League ahead of the 2022 season.
That is, of course, in reference to the acquisition of AJ Brown from the Tennessee Titans. The Eagles acquired Brown for the 18th overall pick and a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Titans used the top pick to select Treylon Burks. He hasn't panned out yet and has dealt with injuries left and right. Tennessee moved on from him this summer.
The Eagles, on the other hand, got a superstar, top-5-level wide receiver who just helped Philadelphia get over the hump and win Super Bowl LIX. Brown had just shy of 1,500 receiving yards in his first two seasons. In 2024, he was injured for a chunk of the season, but still had 1,079 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.
Philadelphia had one of the steals of the century and general manager Howie Roseman shared some behind-the-scenes knowledge about the deal while recently joining "Bussin' With The Boys."
Eagles' Howie Roseman reveals what led to AJ Brown trade
"The interesting thing was that we had the trade done, the terms agreed to in the morning, but we had to get a contract done with (A.J. Brown)," Roseman said. "At the time, we started with three first-round picks in that draft. We traded one for a future pick with New Orleans. Then we still had two. And basically I said, 'Jon, if we can't get a contract done, we can't do this trade. We can't trade you a one and a three for one year of a player. We got to get a contract done first...'"
"Nobody knew except a couple people that we were even doing it because I said, 'Imagine this falls apart. I'm going to be the GM who can't get a deal done with A.J.? ..I said, 'We're going to surprise our room when we're on the clock. They don't know anything about it. And so when we get ready to pick, I'm just going to say, 'Hey guys, we're picking A.J. Brown,' and they're all going to look at me, like 'What the (Explicit) going on?' But they're going to be excited as (Explicit)."
You can see the entire clip right here.
The Eagles clearly struck gold by landing Brown. What's next?
