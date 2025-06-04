Eagles Ripped Over 'Most Dysfunctional' Locker Room
One former member of the Philadelphia Eagles opened up about his time with the organization.
Former Eagles receiver, Golden Tate, spent just eight regular season games with the franchise in 2018 and yet that was enough for him to say that it was the "most dysfunctional locker room" he was a part of in his 11-year NFL career on "Bussin' With The Boys."
"The most dysfunctional locker room for me was the Philadelphia Eagles," Tate said. "The most dysfunctional place. Now, the fanbase, you want to be on their side. We all know that. They are very passionate. Their fans know their sports but inside that locker room... First of all, inside that locker room, the food was great but the indoor was like not even 100 yards. It was like 60 or 70 yards in a bubble, and we were having to practice with people from Novacare who were not affiliated but rehabbing with the organization. It was weird to me...
"We had a few incidences, we are making a playoff push, and an offensive lineman and one of the coaches got into it about the game before. The offensive line was like, 'See, this is how it is supposed to be.' Then the coaches were like, 'No (expletives), this is how it is supposed to be. I was right last week.' They were just going back and forth and I am just at the line of scrimmage during a walkthrough wondering what is going on.
"(Doug Pederson) is just holding his little postcard with his notes with his little visor on and just like, 'Hey guys, just stop calm down.' These guys keep going at it and eventually one guy throws a ball at the other guy, and just run at each other and started fighting. I am just sitting there like, 'Is this really happening? We are trying to get to the playoffs right now.' This is a coach and a player, bro."
More NFL: Saquon Barkley Thinks Eagles Have Chance At History