Eagles Rising Star Announces Expected Return
The Philadelphia Eagles have been hard at work getting the roster together ahead of Week 1 and one of the team's rising stars made an announcement on Instagram on Tuesday.
Nakobe Dean has been recovering from a torn patellar tendon in his left knee. He's been working his way back throughout the summer and although it hasn't been officially announced as of writing, he took to Instagram on Tuesday and said: "See ya'll Week 5."
If a player is placed on the reserve/PUP list, they don't count towards the 53-man roster and must sit out at least four games. Dean's post hints that will be in fact the route the Eagles take with him, which makes sense.
The Eagles will have to wait a bit to get Nakobe Dean back
If Dean can actually return to the lineup Week 5, that would put him back into the fold just in time to take on the Denver Broncos. The Eagles' first four games of the season are against the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Dean had a breakout year in 2024. He only appeared in five games in 2023, but started 15 in 2024 for the Eagles. Over that stretch, he became an integral piece in the Vic Fangio-led defense. He one interception, four passes defended, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, three sacks, 128 total tackles, and six quarterback hits.
He got hurt in the Green Bay Packers playoff game, but was disruptive before going down. He had six tackles, including two for a loss, before injuring his knee. It's too early to know what his role will be when he's ready to get back on the field for game action, but this is at least a sign that he believes he's trending towards a return early on in the season. Philadelphia's defense took some hits this offseason, but this is positive. In the meantime, it seems like a safe bet that rookie linebacker Jihaad Campbell is going to get a lot of opportunities early on, at the very least.
