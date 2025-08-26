Eagles Release Super Bowl Champion WR
The Philadelphia Eagles reporteldy are cutting ties with another receiver.
It was shared on Monday that the Eagles were moving on from receiver Terrace Marshall. It was also shared that the Eagles were cutting Elijah Cooks. On top of these two, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Eagles are cutting fellow receiver Ainias Smith.
"The Eagles are releasing WR Ainias Smith, their 5th round pick from last year," Rapoport said.
Smith was drafted with the 152nd overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 National Football League Draft by Philadelphia. Smith appeared in seven regular season games last year for the Eagles and had seven receptions on nine targets to go along with 41 receiving yards and one touchdown. Smith was a member of the Super Bowl LIX-winning team and even if he does not return, will always have that.
While this is the case, The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane was the first to report on social media that the Eagles will try to bring Smith back on the practice squad if he were to clear waivers.
Eagles Final Roster Cuts Tracker
"Eagles will try and bring Ainias Smith back to the practice squad, assuming he clears waivers," McLane said. "His release bodes well for undrafted rookie WR Darius Cooper’s chances of making the 53-man roster."
The Eagles' top four receivers right now are AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, and recently-acquired John Metchie III. As McLane noted, Cooper currently is still on the roster with a few hours to go until the Eagles need to finalize their 53-man roster.
Things are moving fast across the league right now and Philadelphia still has more work to do. It's unfortunate to see anyone cut. Smith is entering just his second NFL season and hasn't latched on yet. It wouldn't be shocking if he does end up clearing waivers and finds his way back to the Eagles' practice squad. If so, that would be the best-case scenario for Philadelphia.