Eagles Rival Reportedly Eyeing Super Bowl Champion
The Philadelphia Eagles have a lot of talent heading to the open market when free agency kicks off next week.
Philadelphia already made one big move by handing Zack Baun before he could hit free agency. The Eagles have a few days to give some of their guys new deals if they want to prevent any other pending free agents from hitting the open market.
It's going to be an interesting few days, for sure. Free agency will begin next week and 27-year-old cornerback Isaiah Rodgers is heading to the open market after joining the Eagles for the 2024 campaign.
One team that reportedly has some interest in Rodgers is the New York Giants, according to Pat Leonard of the NY Daily News Sports.
"I've mentioned the Giants are corner shopping," Leonard said. "Another CB they may take a run at is the Eagles' Isaiah Rodgers, per source. Rodgers, 27, won a Super Bowl and has value as both an outside corner on defense and on special teams, including as a speedy returner. Started three of his 15 regular season games for Philly last season, plus contributed throughout the playoff run."
The Eagles were fortunate to have Rodgers in town for the 2024 season. He played a solid role for the Eagles on their run to the Super Bowl. He should have a healthy market this offseason but it would be sad if he were to land in the NFC East with one of the team's rivals.
More NFL: Eagles Reportedly Planning To Move On From Super Bowl Star