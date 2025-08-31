Eagles Rookie Creating Positive Buzz Ahead of Week 1
The Philadelphia Eagles have some exciting, new pieces for fans to follow with the 2025 National Football League season less than a week away from kicking off.
Philadelphia will begin the season against the Dallas Cowboys and this will be fans' first chance at seeing the team's exciting rookie class in action for a regular season game. One rookie who already is getting some buzz before the season even begins is safety Andrew Mukuba. Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker put together a "Preseason All-Rookie Team" and had Mukuba on his list.
The Eagles have an exciting rookie safety on their hands in Andrew Mukuba
"Safety: Andrew Mukuba, Philadelphia Eagles," Locker said. "One of the few question marks surrounding the Eagles in their quest to repeat is who starts at safety next to Reed Blankenship. The answer may have been revealed during the preseason. Mukuba, Philadelphia’s second-round pick, flashed with a 95.7 overall PFF grade — the best among any safety to play 25-plus snaps in August.
"The Texas alum played only 29 snaps, but he permitted only three targets on 17 coverage snaps, with just one being hauled in for a catch. Mukuba snared a pick-six against the Browns and Dillon Gabriel in Week 2, his lone taste of preseason action. The Eagles’ second safety spot may not be finalized, but Mukuba outplayed Sydney Brown (57.3 overall PFF grade on 60 snaps) in the early going. That should help the rookie’s case to start promptly."
Mukuba has a tall task ahead. The Eagles moved on from CJ Gardner-Johnson this offseason and with that being said, there's a big opening at safety. Mukuba is the obvious option to step in to a big role right away. He had an explosive preseason against the Cleveland Browns when he had a pick-six and fumble recovery.
Last year, Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean burst onto the scene to help bolster a cornerback room with questions as rookies. Now, Mukuba will have a similar opportunity in the safety room for the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles.
