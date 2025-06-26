Eagles Rookie Has Shot At Significant Playing Time
There is still just over two months to go until the Philadelphia Eagles take the field on Sept. 4 against the Dallas Cowboys to open the 2025 National Football League season.
Philadelphia will welcome the Cowboys to Lincoln Financial Field as the Super Bowl LIX banner is raised. It should be a good day. Philadelphia has had a long offseason since the Super Bowl ended with some roster turnover, one overtly dramatic fight to retain the "Tush Push," new contract extensions, and more coaching changes, like Kellen Moore leaving.
It's been a pretty robust offseason already and training camp hasn't even begun yet.
As get closer to training camp, one story that will be worth following is whether or not the Eagles opt to make another addition at safety. The Eagles traded CJ Gardner-Johnson away this offseason and drafted young safety Andrew Mukuba with the No. 64 overall pick in the second round of the 2025 National Football League Draft.
Free agents, like Justin Simmons, have been linked to Philadelphia at times this offseason but nothing has happened yet. That doesn't mean some sort of move can't get done. Last year, the No. 3 receiver spot was talked about at length. Philadelphia didn't acquire Jahan Dotson until late-August last year. So, realistically, anything could still happen.
But, that likely will be determined by the way that Mukuba plays throughout training camp. If he can thrive, then he could have a big role right away. If he needs some time to adjust, maybe then a veteran like Simmons could be an option.
He has already earned some praise, though. ESPN's Field Yates ranked him among non-first-round rookies who could have a big impact in 2025.
"No. 9. Andrew Mukuba, S, Philadelphia Eagles (No. 64)," Yates said. "The Eagles' remodel of their secondary continued into the draft, as they used the final pick of the second round on the instinctive, pro-ready Mukuba. I love his football IQ, and while Mukuba has a smaller frame for a safety (he was only 186 pounds at the combine), he packs a lot of power as a physical tackler. His versatility to play in the slot a little bit should only increase early playing time."
Mukuba will be a guy to watch in camp and luckily we're just a few weeks away now.
