Eagles Rookie Introduces Himself With Impressive Debut
PHILADELPHIA – Darius Cooper introduced himself to Eagles fans as No. 41 on Thursday night. Then he made a more formal introduction after the defending Super Bowl champions got the preseason off on the right foot with a 34-27 win over the visiting Cincinnati Bengals..
“Darius Cooper, graduated from Tarleton State University, originally from St. Louis, Missouri and it’s just a blessing to be here,” was the first thing he said to a herd of reporters around his locker when informed that he had just made Eagles fans aware of who he was with a six-catch, 82-yard performance that included a 20-yard touchdown grab with 35 seconds to play in the first half top stretch the lead to 24-14 at halftime.
“This is a great organization to be introduced to,” he said. “First time being in the league because you work so hard at the details, the small things. When you put the work in at practice, you know, you come out with your brothers and everybody's on the same page - it just makes the game easier, so it was definitely a great experience being out there and playing with this team - and executing how we did.”
Despite being Division 1’s second-leading receiver last year, Cooper didn’t get invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. He has no idea why. Still, he figured he’d be a seventh-round pick at worst. Then he wasn’t, and he signed with the Eagles, partly because he said A.J. Brown is his favorite receiver in the league.
“God has a purpose for everybody, so you gotta focus what you need to focus on,” he said. “Try not to worry about other distractions.”
Nobody executed more flawlessly than Tanner McKee. The backup quarterback completed 20 of his 25 throws for 252 yards, two touchdowns, and a passer rating of 135.3. Cooper described his TD catch from McKee.
“He made a great call,” said the receiver. “He just told me to run a go ball. He put it in the perfect spot. The line held up for him. You can't be great without the greatness of others. He put the ball there and we scored.”
Ah yes, the Nick Sirianni line about not being great without the greatness of others. Cooper is buying in, and he may find himself with a spot on the 53-man roster if he continues to show up over the remaining days of training camp, which including two joint practices with the Browns on Wednesday and Thursday, and two preseason games.
Already, he has put himself on the radar of other teams. The smart teams, anyway. So, if the Eagles try to stash him on the prate squad on cutdown day, they may regret it.
“I think he has a lot of good tools, catches the ball obviously really well,” said Sirianni. “Those are some tough catches that he made, particularly on some of those shallows. …He’s continuing to get better, learning all the different spots that he needs to play. I think he's got an opportunity to do some good things.”
