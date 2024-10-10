Expectations For Two Eagles, Tackling, and Creating Turnovers Vs. Browns
PHILADELPHIA – There are two player expectations when the Eagles host the Cleveland Browns in just their second home game of the season on Sunday – DeVonta Smith will be cleared from concussion protocol and Nakobe Dean will be just fine despite an ankle injury that has limited him in both practices this week.
Dean said on Thursday that he got banged up a little bit against the Buccaneers in the final game before last week’s bye, but that he is fine.
“We’re good now,” he said, with both ankles heavily wrapped in athletic tape. “I’ve been practicing.”
Smith remains in concussion protocol but continues to be listed as a full participant in the Eagles’ last two practices.
Here’s why: Smith has yet to be cleared by a doctor because he hasn’t seen one yet. He is scheduled to see a doctor on Thursday night or at some point on Friday, at which time he should be cleared.
Dean's ability to manage his way through his injury is good news for a team that released his backup, Devin White, earlier in the week. With White gone, rookie Jeremiah Trottter, Jr., is Dean's backup.
“I feel like I’m very prepared,” said Trotter should he find himself thrust into the starting lineup or more of a role. “I have coaches, teammates, veteran guys who all through training camp up until now have been in my ear helping me out getting me tips.
“I try to every week prepare like I’m going to take every single snap so if I have to step in, I don’t miss a beat and can help out my team and make the most of the plays I get out there if that opportunity comes.”
Trotter got his first snaps on defense against Tampa, but it was just three of them.
Dean doesn’t plan on yielding more to him, but the third-year linebacker knows that tackling in general must improve and the Eagles need to find a way to create turnovers.
They haven’t been good at either.
The Eagles have missed 33 tackles in four games, per Pro Football Focus and rank 22nd in tackling efficiency.
“You have to tackle every game,” said Dean, who is second on the team in that department with 26 but leads them in tackles for loss with four.
“Tackling is a fundamental. It’s definitely not something you can forget about or take lightly. It’s like a receiver missing a wide-open catch. It’s a fundamental you have to continue to work on to get better.”
The defense has created just two takeaways, both on interceptions from safety Reed Blankenship.
“You can coach takeaways,” said Dean. “You can coach creating strips and going for the ball, but I feel like the ball has to be on your mind also. It’s one thing to tackle, but the second person has to come in punching at the ball. That’s ball on his mind. We need to get more strip attempts, and we know what causes fumbles and knowing what causing fumbles and try to duplicate that in the game.”