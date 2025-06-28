Eagles Rookie Ready For War For Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Eagles landed one of the most interesting prospects in the 2025 National Football League Draft.
Philadelphia took linebacker Jihaad Campbell at No. 31 in the first round of the draft after he dropped down due to injury concerns. He had offseason surgery and isn't at full strength yet. But, he's working his way back and sent a message to Eagles fans.
"What kind of football player do you want to be as a Philadelphia Eagle? Campbell: 'A winner. A winner who does everything I can to help this football team,'" Campbell said as transcribed by team reporter
Dave Spadaro said. "I want to be a relentless, exciting player who is physical and who is going to be there for the team. I love playing the game of football and it's been a dream of mine to play at this level. And to be here is just perfect for me. I know I have a lot of work I need to do and I am far from the player I want to be, but I'm in the place that is going to help me reach my potential. I want to change games, win games, and feel what it's like as a player in Philadelphia. I've been a fan, so I know what it feels like on that side. I want to know how it feels on this side."
"3. Do you have a preference as to what kind of role you will have? Campbell: "That is for the coaches to decide, not me. I'm going to give it my all no matter how they decide to use me on the field. I feel like I'm a versatile player and I know I'm going to learn every day from the guys on this defense. It is going to be hard work. I know that. I want to be the best player I can be, help the defense, help the Eagles win games. That's the role I want to have. As far as a position, nah. Let's just play football."
More NFL: Eagles Star Reveals What Led To Pay Cut