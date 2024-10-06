Eagles Rookie To Snatch Starting Job From Vet, Per Insider
The Philadelphia Eagles made a very specific effort to improve one major part of the organization this past offseason.
Philadelphia struggled in the secondary in 2023 and needed to fix it this past offseason. The Eagles certainly invested some draft capital in the position group. Philadelphia selected Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean with the hope that they could be cornerbacks of the future for Philadelphia.
Mitchell already has looked the part, but DeJean hasn't gotten as much playing time after suffering an injury during the summer. He is healthy now and has been working back slowly. But, that could change soon, with PhillyVoice's Jimmy Kempski expecting him to overtake Avonte Maddox as a starter in the near future.
"Quinyon Mitchell is already a good player, in my opinion," Kempski said. "He's big, he's fast, he has instincts, ball skills, and he's a willing tackler. He's going to be a long-term starter. That pick looks like a hit.
"I think we'll get to see Cooper DeJean starting in the slot soon enough. He's a little behind because he missed roughly the first month of training camp, but the Eagles can't continue to put Avonte Maddox out there in a prominent role. So we'll see how DeJean looks, maybe as early as their next game, Week 6, against the (Cleveland Browns)."
Both Mitchell and DeJean have impressed. The Eagles seem to have found their solution in the secondary and now they just need to get healthier overall as a team.
More NFL: Do Eagles Play Today? Schedule, Time For Next Philadelphia Football Game