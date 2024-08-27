Eagles Rookie WR To Start On IR
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles will be placing rookie receiver Ainias Smith on short-term injured reserve to start the season, according to an NFL source.
The 152nd overall pick in April's draft out of Texas A&M, Smith reported discomfort in his ankle and hamstring after playing 50 snaps (79 percent of Philadelphia's total offensive snaps) in Saturday’s preseason finale loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
An MRI revealed an ankle injury for Smith, which will cost him at least the first four games of the season. Placing the receiver on IR means he will not count against the team's 53-man roster that has to be in place by 4 PM ET Tuesday.
This is the latest medical issue for Smith after doctors uncovered a stress fracture in his shin during medical checks at the NFL Scouting Combine in early March. He was not cleared for the start of rookie minicamp and was ramping up during OTAs and mandatory minicamp.
Once Smith was cleared he was pressing a bit and struggled with drops and ensuing confidence issues before turning things around late in the summer. Smith was targeted almost twice as much as any other receiver vs. the Vikings and finished with a team-high six receptions for 36 yards.
Philadelphia Eagles on SI interviewed Smith after the game, and the rookie didn't appear to be in any hurry to get treatment.
The Eagles are expected to keep stars A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith at receiver, as well as recent trade pickup Jahan Dotson and punt returner Britain Covey on the initial 53. Rookie sixth-round pick Johnny Wilson is also a good bet for the initial 53 despite being in concussion protocol over the final week of training camp.
Smith's latest injury could open the door for veteran Parris Campbell at WR as well.
A separate NFL source confirmed the the Eagles will be moving on from receiver John Ross before today's deadline.