Eagles Training Camp Overreactions Day 7: Rookie Rocks Rookie, Bryce Huff Concerns
PHILADELPHIA – It was back to work for the Eagles on Sunday morning, Day 7 of training camp.
After holding their only open practice of summer at Lincoln Financial Field for two hours on Thursday, they went through a walkthrough on Friday before taking off on Saturday.
There was plenty to overreact to on Sunday. So, let’s go with my top five:
OOPS
Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., could be working himself into a role, earning plenty of reps with the first team next to Devin White, and the linebacker made them count. Especially on one play, where he flowed to the sideline to catch up to his former Clemson teammate Will Shipley, who had just corralled a pass.
Trotter arrived and gave Shipley a hearty shove that send Shipley flying off his feet, nearly crashing into the padding protecting the giant TV screen set up to show the action in high def.
“That was by accident,” said Trotter. “I kind of got in the moment a little too much. I was in game mode for a second but realized, ‘Oh snap.’ I told him that was my bad. I apologized to everybody and ran back out there, but that was definitely by accident.”
Accident or not, Trotter seemed mighty comfortable running with the first team and deserves more reps with that group. It will be interesting to get defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s thoughts when he talks to reporters on Monday morning.
MORE MORO
Moro Ojomo is winning the battle over Marlon Tuipulotu to be the third defensive tackle in the rotation behind Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Milton Williams, who has been able to consistently generate pressure up the middle.
If I had to pick one player right now who could have a breakout season, Ojomo would be in the conversation. Like Williams, he has been able to generate pressure, and on Sunday, he stood out. And if tough talk was an Olympic sport, Ojomo would challenge for gold.
A seventh-round pick last year, Ojomo, still just 22 (he turns 23 on Aug. 15), was asked about the difference in his game this year and last.
“Football is violent,” he said. “I think you have to set the tone. And any great defensive lineman has to have to some level of violence in his game … These (O-linemen) are grown men you’re going versus, and they’re trying to go through your face. So you gotta run through their face, too. It’s a mindset.”
MORE REPS
Quarterback Tanner McKee needs more time with the second team. He got some on Sunday, so maybe something is cooking.
Kenny Pickett has been so-so yet continues to get the majority of them. McKee has looked steadier and who can forget last summer when, as a rookie, he showed deep-ball touch and accuracy on short throws?
The preseason games, which begin on Friday night in Baltimore against the Ravens, who have won 24 straight exhibition contests, will tell a lot about who earns the No. 2 job, and it very well could be McKee.
BRADBERRY EVOLVING
James Bradberry seems to be growing more comfortable in his transition to safety He hasn’t done anything splashy, but he doesn’t look overwhelmed, either. He steps up for run support and has had a few pass breakups in the past couple of practices.
Everybody assumes Bradberry will be traded, but it would be surprising to me if the Eagles simply cut him. General manager Howie Roseman has repeatedly said he just doesn’t give away good players, and Bradberry can still play and he’s growing into the safety position.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson refused to answer a query about Bradberry as a safety.
“I'm not answering that question – next,” he said.
Could Gardner-Johnson be feeling some heat from the veteran? Not likely, but what would the harm be in answering a simple question like that?
HUFF STUFF
After making my list of five of my biggest camp disappointments, Bryce Huff was in my crosshairs on Sunday. He seems to have the drop-into-coverage part of his job description down, but his pass-rushing still needs work as does his work in the run game. A couple of times he lined up in a four-point stance he had trouble getting by left tackle Jordan Mailata.
One play that stood out came when Huff was blocked out of the play by tight end C.J. Uzomah. Huff was so frustrated, he threw Uzomah to the ground after being driven backward for about five yards. Uzomah got up and did a little fist pump.
