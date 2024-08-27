Eagles Tight End Depth Could Be Bolstered By Signing A Familiar Name
PHILADELPHIA – Former Eagles keep popping up on waiver wires across America.
One day it’s Greg Ward, Boston Scott, and Ian Book. Another, it’s Jack Stoll.
Now, that’s an interesting name – Stoll. He and Eagles center Cam Jurgens became roommates after Jurgens arrived in the second round of the 2022 draft. Stoll had been in Philly for a year already, signed as an undrafted free agent. Both were friends from their time at the University of Nebraska.
They would talk in the locker room about their legendary meals at a local Philly diner, about who was the “neat” one and who was the one who would leave clothes lying around the apartment. It was like Avonte Maddox and Dallas Goedert all over again, two members of the 2018 draft class and close friends who shared a place for years before making a go of it on their own with each getting their own places after signing their second contract.
Then came free agency last year and Stoll took an offer from the New York Giants, hoping he could realize a role where he would be more useful in the passing game.
That role didn’t develop and on Tuesday, the Giants cut Stoll as their process of trimming their roster to 53 payers continues. The Eagles are also on the march to 53 as every NFL team must submit their 53-man rosters to the league office by 4 p.m. today.
It just so happens the Eagles offseason search for a tight end to replace Stoll hasn’t gone has well as perhaps they had hoped.
They tried a veteran, signing C.J. Uzomah. Uzomah ended up being one of the first cuts, released before the preseason finale on Saturday.
They tried an undrafted free agent from Tennessee, McCallan Castles. He ended up on IR and waived injured after getting hurt during the Eagles’ open practice on Aug. 1.
They brought in Kevin Foelsch after Castles got hurt. Foelsch, who played at New Haven, was released on Monday.
Albert Okwuegbunam got hurt and missed time at the end of camp and Armani Rodgers arrived late and is a converted quarterback.
E.J. Jenkins, a converted receiver, was the only one who showed anything in the battle to be the third tight end behind Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra.
Stoll brings familiarity, though not much familiarity to the new system Kellen Moore spent installing this summer. He played in 50 games, with 26 starts during his three years with the Eagles. Known for his strong run blocking, he also contributed 20 catches for 183 yards, so he might be better than what the Eagles have.
Teams don't often add players while cutting their rosters, but maybe Stoll will return on the practice squad. Teams can begin assembling 16 players to fill the PS on Wednesday at noon.
