Eagles Rout Chiefs, 40-14, in Super Bowl LIX For Second Title in Eight Years
NEW ORLEANS – It was Super Rout in Super Bowl LIX.
The Eagles dismantled a dynasty in every way possible and, in the process, may become a dynasty themselves. First things, first.
The Eagles unleashed a defensive masterpiece for the ages, slamming the door with authority on NFL history and preventing the Kansas City Chiefs from winning a record three straight Super Bowls with a no-doubt-about-it 40-22 hammering inside Caesars Superdome in front of 65,719 fans on Sunday.
The final score was as close as it looked. the Eagles led 40-6 with 8:08 to go in the fourth quarter and inserted their reserves with about three minuts to go.
Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio let loose a pass rush that sacked the GOAT, Patrick Mahomes, six times. He fooled Mahomes with a variety of coverages and forced two interceptions from him, all in the first half. Mahomes also coughed up another turnover when Milton Williams strip-sacked him in the fourth quarter.
Sweat had 2.5 sacks in what may have been the free agent’s final game with the Eagles. Williams, who may also have played his last game in an Eagles uniform, had 2.5. Jordan Davis had a sack and rookie Jalyx Hunt had .5 sack.
The offense was just as dominant.
Jalen Hurts started the scoring with a 1-yard tush push touchdown on their second possession of the game. After Jake Elliott made it 10-0 with a 48-yard field goal, the birthday boy, Copper DeJean intercepted Mahomes and raced 38 yards for a touchdown.
The Eagles cashed another Mahomes pick into points late in the half when Zack Baun made a nifty diving catch to give Philly the ball at KC’s 14. A.J. Brown caught a 12-yard touchdown from Hurts with 1:40 to play in the second quarter. The
Hurts was brilliant. Aside from an interception that gave the Chiefs the ball 98 yards away from their end zone – his first pick of the playoffs - Hurts did damage with his arm and his legs.
He ran for 72 yards on 11 carries while throwing for 221 yards, completing 17-of-22 passes with two touchdowns -0 the one to Brown and a 46-yuard strike to DeVonta Smith in the third quarter.
Just how dominant were the Eagles?
Three things standout:
-Saquon Barkley had his worst rushing game of the season and the Eagles still throttled the Chiefs.
-The Chiefs didn’t cross midfield until there were just over two minutes to play in the third quarter. By then, it was 34-0.
-Tight end Travis Kelce didn’t make his first catch until just over three minutes to go in the third quarter.
The win avenged a three-point loss to the Chiefs two years ago in the Super Bowl and this victory may put the Eagles in the dynasty conversation now.
This is their second Lombardi Trophy in the last eight seasons, and they fell just three points short only two years ago from making it three. And the way this team is constructed, with the key players locked down on long-term deals, it may not be their last Super Bowl over the next couple years.
TURNING POINT
Coop’s pick-6. Rookie safety Cooper DeJean picked off Mahomes and raced 38 yards for a touchdown to put the Eagles ahead 17-0 with 7:16 to play in the second quarter. It was the first interception of DeJean’s career, it came in a Super Bowl against the GOAT, took it to the house, and it happened on his 22nd birthday. You couldn’t have written a better script.
STUDS
Josh Sweat. He made himself a lot of money with his Super performance that included 2.5 sacks and six tackles.
Cooper DeJean. Obviously.
Jake Elliott. The kicker made all three of his four goal tries, including one from 50 yards, two from 48 and another from 29. He was perfect on all four PATs.
Saquon Barkley. The extraordinary running back was bottled up most of the game but broke Terrell Davis’ record of 2,476 yards in 1998. Barkley did on the final play of the first half. He averaged just 2.3 yards on 25 carries for 57 yards. He finished his super season with 2,504 yards rushing.
Zack Baun. The linebacker just shows up game in and game out and needs to be priority one on the offseason to get him signed to a multiyear deal. He seven tackles to go along with his key interception.
DeVonta Smith. In coming home to the state where he grew up, the Eagles receiver had four catches for 69 yards and a 46-yard TD.
DUD
Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback threw two interceptions and a third, by C.J. Gardner-Johnson, was nullified on an Eagles offsides call. Mahomes also coughed up a fumble. He had a passer rating of 10.7 in the first half. His stats will look OK, but he was terrible while the blowout was in progress.
