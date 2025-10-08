Eagles Rule Out Iron Man Lineman, List Star DT Questionable For Week 6
PHILADELPHIA – Guard Landon Dickerson and tight end Grant Calcaterra have been rules out for Thursday’s Week 6 against the New York Giants in North Jersey. No surprises there.
Jalen Carter is questionable. Mild surprise, maybe even more than a mild surprise since it isn’t the pesky shoulder issue that has Carter carrying a questionable tag heading into this short-week, NFC East matchup. It’s a heel. That’s new.
If Carter cannot play, that would leave the Eagles shorthanded at defensive tackle and perhaps prompt the team to play fourth-round pick Ty Robinson, who has played a total of three snaps this season – one last week against the Broncos and two against the Buccaneers two weeks ago.
Poor Turf Could Impact Two Defenders
Carter is tied for the most quarterback hits among the league’s defensive tackles with six, despite not playing in the season opener after he was ejected following the opening kickoff. The Eagles may not want to risk further injury to Carter's heel, especially given MetLife Stadium's reputation for its poor turf.
The turf issue could also be said for Nakobe Dean. The linebacker has been a full participant in whatever practice looked like this week, given the short week. He is listed as questionable with the knee injury he suffered in a mid-January playoff game.
Two weeks ago, the Eagles opened Dean's practice window, which means he would have to be added to the roster by the end of next week at the latest, or they would lose him for the season. There is a roster spot Dean could slide into.
As for Dickerson, the left guard will likely be replaced by Brett Toth, who stepped in for Dickerson early in last week’s game when the ankle injury happened.
“Brett's been here longer than I've been here,” said head coach Nick Sirianni, “and he is just a reliable guy that can do multiple things and is good at multiple things. So, he's consistent. He has ability to play multiple spots. We trust him and he has done a good job when he's been able to go in in times where we've needed him.”
Dickerson has been an iron man since being drafted 27th overall in 2021, starting 67 of 68 games in that span.
Listed as full participant on Wednesday were running back Saquon Barkley, linebacker Jihaad Campbell, defensive tackle Byron Young, and Dean.
The Giants’ status report for Thursday night looks like this:
OUT: LB Swayze Bozeman (Ankle) LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (Hamstring) WR Darius Slayton (Hamstring)
QUESTIONABLE: OT Jermaine Eluemunor (Back)
More NFL: Jalen Hurts Explains Offense's Struggles, Meeting With Teammates