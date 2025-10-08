Jalen Hurts Explains Offense's Struggles, Meeting With Teammates
PHILADELPHIA – The nucleus of the Eagles’ offense has been together since 2022 when A.J. Brown joined Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert. You’d think that they’d be on the same page by now. Except they aren’t, and that has been the go-to answer for the first month of inconsistencies on offense – that it hasn’t been on the same page.
Hurts, who will have a children’s book published this spring, didn’t put on his author’s hat to give insight on why getting on the same page has been difficult. Instead, he put on a chef’s hat during his weekly press conference on Tuesday, about 48 hours before the Eagles try to rid the bad taste of Sunday’s loss to the Broncos with a win over the New York Giants at the Meadowlands.
“I think it’s like having all the same ingredients but having a different chef in the kitchen,” said Hurts. “I think that’s kind of what it’s been for us over the years. You can have the same ingredients, and somebody can make the same dish, and it tastes different.”
The Eagles added an ingredient last year, and Saquon Barkley certainly spiced things up. This year, they promoted long time passing coordinator, Kevin Patullo, to offensive coordinator and the results, so far, have been bland. The Eagles rank 30th in total offense, 25th in rushing, and 31st – next to last – in the NFL.
Jalen Hurts: "It's A Hungry Group"
“Ultimately, the whole objective collectively as a group is to go out there and find ways to win,” said Hurts. “That’s changed in how we’ve been able to do that over the years. We’re navigating that. But again, you have to look inward. What can we control how can we master our detail, what can we do better with the things we can control...we’re all for one and one for all on this thing.”
The collective is something Hurts mentions a lot and for that reason, perhaps, is why he, Brown, and Barkley had a meeting after their first loss to discuss – what exactly?
“It’s just us talking about taking ownership for what we can, talking about how we can move forward as a team so we can continue to find ways to win games,” said Hurts.
Asked why the need for a meeting, the QB said: “It’s really just teammates being teammates.”
Hurts then put his chef hat back on.
“I know this is a hungry group,” he said. “I know we’re hungry and excited for all the opportunity in front of us to continue to improve. We don’t want to go out and win as individuals, we want to go out and win as a team.”
