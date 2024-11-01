Eagles Rule Out Two Starters
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles have ruled out two key starters for Sunday's game against Jacksonville.
Tight end Dallas Goedert (hamstring) and cornerback Darius Slay (groin) were officially ruled out Friday afternoon after not practicing all week.
Philadelphia (5-2) will be without Goedert for a third consecutive game and the Eagles' offense will continue to ride tight ends Grant Calcaterra and Jack Stoll against the 2-6 Jags.
Slay injured his groin in last week's 37-17 win over Cincinnati and was replaced by Isaiah Rodgers, who made a big play in the game with a pass breakup on a go route to Ja'Marr Chase that was deflected into the hands of C.J. Gardner-Johnson for an interception.
Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith did miss Friday's practice for personal reasons but is fine physically and plans to play on Sunday.
Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson (knee), star defensive tackle Jalen Carter (shoulder) and starting right guard Mekhi Becton (concussion) had all been on the injury report this week and are all available to play Sunday.
Head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about Carter before practice Friday and hinted at a maintenance plan to keep the second-year player as healthy as possible for game time.
“There’s always a fine line there,” Sirianni said. “I think he’s done a nice job as far as when he hasn’t been able to practice, being in it mentally. I think he’s continuing to get better. And just looking for him to have that consistency as a football player. Practice is going to help him and then playing in those games will obviously help him continue to raise his level of play.”
The Jags are much more banged-up than the Eagles and ruled out guard Ezra Cleveland (ankle), wide receiver Christian Kirk (collarbone), and defensive tackle Maason Smith (ankle). Listed as questionable are running back Tank Bigsby, WR Gabe Davis (shoulder), RB Travis Etienne (hamstring), OG Brandon Scherff (knee), WR Brian Thomas (chest), RB Keilan Robinson (toe), and safety Andrew Wingard (knee).
