Eagles Running Back Called 'Top Trade Candidate' After Career Year
The Philadelphia Eagles have made some intriguing additions this offseason but there could be some subtractions on the way.
Philadelphia still could use a boost in free agency and should be considering ways to add more depth. While this is the case, the team will have to make some tough decisions no matter what happens.
The Eagles eventually will need to trim the roster down and some contributors could end up finding themselves playing elsewhere in the near future. One player who was mentioned as one of the Eagles' "top trade candidates" is running back Kenneth Gainwell by Bleacher Reports' Kristopher Knox.
"If the Eagles are wise, they won't run Barkley into the ground as the New York Giants too often did," Knox said. "However, Barkley should still see a significant workload in Philadelphia, which reduces the need for high-end running back depth. This is one reason why the Eagles could consider trading running back Kenneth Gainwell. The 25-year-old is also entering the final year of his rookie deal and could soon be supplanted on the depth chart by rookie Will Shipley...
"If the Eagles don't see Gainwell having a long-term future with the franchise, they could look to cash in by trading him to a running back-needy team before Week 1. The 2021 fifth-round pick has shown glimpses as a part-time player, especially last season. Despite logging only 114 touches, Gainwell tallied 547 scrimmage yards while averaging 4.3 yards per carry and catching 30 passes. For another team, he could potentially push for the starting role."
Gainwell had a great season last year and had a career-high 547 total yards from scrimmage. He should see an even bigger opportunity this upcoming season with fewer depth options behind him than last year.
While this is the case, maybe changes could be coming.
