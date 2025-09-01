Eagles Safety Explains Decision To Return To Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Eagles' safety room took a hit this offseason but an old friend could be the solution that the team has been looking for.
After parting ways with the New England Patriots, the Eagles reunited with six-year NFL veteran Marcus Epps. He joined the Eagles during the 2019 season and was with the team through the 2022 season. Since then, Epps spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Epps signed with the Patriots this offseason, but things clearly didn't work out in New England. So, why return to Philadelphia in the aftermath? He shared what led to the return on Monday.
The Eagles reunited with an old friend this past week with the regular season approaching
"Honestly, I came back because it just felt right," Epps said. "The opportunity was there, it felt right and it feels great to be back. And it just feels like I’m where I’m supposed to be right now, at this point in my life and at this point in my career. So, that was the biggest thing for me."
The Eagles announced the reunion with Epps on the practice squad on August 28th.
"The Eagles made multiple roster moves on Thursday, including bringing back two familiar faces," the team annonced. "Philadelphia signed wide receiver Britain Covey, defensive back Marcus Epps, and tackle Luke Felix-Fualalo to the practice squad. The Eagles' practice squad has 17 players now as Felix-Fualalo was granted the International Player Exemption. Epps spent 2019-22 with the Eagles before joining the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency. He spent this past offseason with the New England Patriots, but was waived as a part of final roster cuts."
It's unclear if he will get into the action right away Week 1. Philadelphia has been dealing with injuries in the safety room, namely rookie Andrew Mukuba. But, he returned to the practice field and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said that he looks healthy. The Eagles have an intriguing ballhawk on their hands in Mukuba. Luckily, they have more depth now with Epps returning to the franchise.