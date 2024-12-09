Eagles Safety Returns From Two Injuries Vs. Panthers To Make Plays, Bring Energy
PHILADELPHIA – Halfway through the first quarter, C.J. Gardner-Johnson came out of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers and went straight to the medical tent. That’s rarely a good a sign. After several minutes, he was taken to the locker room, and an announcement came through the press box: “C.J. Gardner-Johnson is being evaluated for a head injury.”
Already playing without safeties Reed Blankenship (concussion) and Sydney Brown (knee), the Eagles were left with Avonte Maddox and Andre Sam, who was elevated from the practice squad for the first time.
Not exactly a murder’s row.
Gardner-Johnson’s head evaluation went well, though. He returned to the game in the second quarter and made a critical interception that he returned 15 yards that led to an Eagles touchdown with 14 seconds to play in the second quarter that gave them a 14-10 lead at halftime.
In the fourth quarter, Gardner-Johnson collided with one of his teammates and laid on his stomach on the Lincoln Financial Field grass for several minutes, moving his legs up and down while trainers tended to him. To the sideline he went again, and into the medical tent with 9:35 to go in the game.
Once again, though, Gardner-Johnson returned minutes later, and was on the field for the Panthers’ final drive that came up 36 yards short of winning the game.
“He’s a tough (bleep),” said linebacker Nakobe Dean. “I don’t know exactly what was wrong with him. He had a back spasm, maybe. I heard the collision. Big ups to him that he came back.
“That’s everybody on the defense. (Darius) Slay had one big hit where he was hurting a little bit, and he stayed out there. Everybody on this defense wants to be out there because we have a lot of fun when we’re out there.”
The Eagles entered the game ranked first in the NFL in total defense.
Gardner-Johnson is a big reason. His interception was his third, which tied him with Blankenship for the team lead. Now in his sixth season, he has 16 career interceptions.
“He’s good,” said Dean. “He always brings the energy. He always settles us in. He states the obvious a lot, like if we need a stop, he tells us, but of course, we need a stop, but he always brings the energy when it feels like maybe we don’t have it. Not saying we don’t have energy. We’re a young defense that flies around, but he makes sure the energy is up. He tells us every time we make a play celebrate.”
Gardner-Johnson was asked how he felt.
“Six years in, feel great, ready to keep going,” he said.
More specifically, what happened in the fourth quarter when he went out?
“Uh, the pain of a winner, I guess,” he said. “I’m good. I’ll just get through it, see you on Monday.”
Slay, for one, was happy to see his teammate return. Not once, but twice.
“If you feel good get out there,” he said. “I always say, for the most part, I’m all about safety first, so if he’s able to do it, he’s able to do it. I was talking to him to make sure he’s good, because, hey, I know we play this game and want to compete, and we want you on the field, but I really want you healthy more than anything.
“It was a great thing he came out healthy, contributed. He got hurt one time, came back, got a pick. I ain’t trying to tell him to get hurt but it looked like every time he got hurt, he made a play.”
