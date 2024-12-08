Eagles Safety Shortage Leads To Another Role For Forgotten Veteran
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles have a safety shortage as they get ready to play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday (1 p.m./FOX) at Lincoln Financial Field.
Reed Blankenship is out. Concussed. Sydney Brown is out. Knee.
That leaves C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Tristin McCollum as the starters in Week 14. It will be McCollum’s first start. Avonte Maddox will be the primary backup. Maddox played primarily at safety during training camp and so did James Bradberry, who got hurt early and has only been seen a time or two rushing through the locker room since then.
Maddox kept Cooper DeJean’s seat warm while DeJean worked his way into a starting job in the slot. Since the rookie stepped in after the bye week, the Eagles haven’t lost, and Maddox has played just 52 defensive snaps during the team’s eight-game winning streak.
That has made it hard for the veteran cornerback to get into a rhythm and find some level of consistency. Last week, in the Eagles’ 24-19 win over the Ravens, he played just two snaps in the slot.
“It’s tough,” said Maddox about his diminishing snaps. “On the sideline, you try to stay as warm as possible. You go out there for one play and come out, but I’ve been out here for special teams, too, so it’s a chance to get warm in a way.
“But you have to be ready for the challenge no matter what it is, whether it’s cold, hot, snowing, you just want to make sure you’re ready for that opportunity.”
Maddox opportunities are likely dwindling with the Eagles. He returned on a one-year contract and if you’re making a list of possible extensions to players whose deals run out at the end of the season, such as Zack Baun, Mekhi Becton, and Josh Sweat to name three, Maddox would be near the bottom.
That doesn’t mean he can’t provide value down the stretch, though judging from some fans on social media accounts, they have stopped believing that.
Maddox’s role has evolved. He has no issue helping the young players around him, and there are plenty of them now, players such as rookie DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell, both of whom have mentioned Maddox has someone who has helped them.
He is simply paying it forward.
“I was helped when I first got here by vets, and now I have the opportunity to give back and help those guys,” he said. “Whatever they need, I’m always open ears. I try to give them tips here and there from whatever I see. If they see it or don’t see it, I try to help and tell them what I see when we’re at practice or watching field.
“I had Malcolm (Jenkins), Rodney (McLeod). I had both of them. They played a major part in helping me. I had some good teachers. That’s the type of player I want to be, to be able to help whenever I can. The ultimate goal is to get as far as you can in this league and that’s what I’m trying to do now, so whatever I can help out as much as I can that’s what I’m here for.”
