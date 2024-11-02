Eagles, Saints Deadline Fireworks Would Land $13 Million Star In Philly
The New Orleans Saints seem like they may be open for business ahead of the upcoming 2024 National Football League trade deadline.
New Orleans shined through the first few weeks of the season, but injuries completely derailed the season, and now the Saints are 2-6. It seems like their season may be over, and therefore it could make sense to trade high-priced players ahead of the Nov. 5 deadline.
The Saints could be looking to sell and the Eagles certainly should be buying. Philadelphia needs a boost on the edge and Saints star Chase Young was floated as a fit by USA Today's Glenn Erby.
"New Orleans is projected to be over the cap by $72.8 million for next season," Erby said. "Young is still just 25 years old and continues to be a productive pass rusher. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s already generated 30 pressures this season to go along with 12 defensive stops.
"Philadelphia has Nolan Smith ascending and Bryce Huff under contract, but we’ll need reinforcements when Brandon Graham departs, and potentially Josh Sweat."
Young is a one-time Pro Bowler and was named the 2020 National Football League Defensive Rookie of the Year. He has two sacks in eight games this season and has a one-year, $13 million deal. If the Eagles want to add another dynamic pass rusher, Young should be considered.
A trade likely wouldn't cost much by any means, but it could be a difference-maker for Philadelphia.
