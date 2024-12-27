Eagles' Saquon Barkley Gets Honest About Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles are in a position to do something special this year.
It's not hard to see that this year's Eagles squad hasn't a different feel than the 2023 team. Philadelphia struggled down the stretch last year and then was upset in the playoffs early on. It was a surprising year and everything that could've went wrong did.
The Eagles reloaded in the offseason and made some big additions, including Saquon Barkley the offense and breakout star Zack Baun on defense among others. This is a team that certainly can do some damage although things are in the air right now regarding Jalen Hurts' health. He's dealing with a concussion and it's unclear if he will miss time.
Barkley was asked about how the team could look different and opened up about Hurts.
"I don't want to discredit anything from Jalen because he is a threat," Barkley said. "That's what makes him special. The way he's able to throw the ball but also the way he's able to run the ball. There are not many guys that are able to run the ball like him. It definitely changes things."
If Hurts isn't able to go on Sunday, the Eagles likely will turn to Kenny Pickett under center against the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles are one win away from clinching the NFC East but things certainly will look different if Hurts can't go against Dallas.
Hopefully, he's able to get back on the field soon.