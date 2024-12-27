NFL Insider Gives Murky Update On Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles could be without the services of one of their biggest stars on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.
Philadelphia is looking to earn its 13th win and lock up the top spot in the NFC East. The Cowboys have been trending in the right direction so it's going to be a tough matchup and something that could make it even harder is the fact that star quarterback Jalen Hurts' status is up in the air.
Hurts was listed as "Did Not Practice" for the second straight day on Thursday, as shared by ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"For a second straight day, the Eagles listed QB Jalen Hurts as did not practice due to his concussion," Schefter said.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport responded to a video of Kenny Pickett throwing with Tanner McKee and said it's looking more like Hurts won't be available.
"Looking more and more like no Jalen Hurts on Sunday," Rapoport said.
Hurts hasn't been ruled out at this time but the Eagles did sign Ian Book to add more depth to the franchise to go along with Pickett and McKee. The Eagles still are in a great spot despite a loss against the Washington Commanders last week. One more win -- either this week or next -- will give the Eagles the NFC East crown and a home playoff game. It will be tough do win with Hurts, but it also doesn't make much sense to risk him if the team doesn't need to.
More NFL: Eagles Legend Predicts Jalen Hurts' Status For Cowboys Game