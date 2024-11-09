Eagles' Saquon Barkley Has Overtaken 49ers' Christian McCaffrey in This Way
The Philadelphia Eagles entered the offseason after the 2023 season looking to make a major splash.
Philadelphia was loaded with talent last year, but things just didn't work out for the team. The Eagles struggled down the stretch and were upset in the playoffs. Philadelphia was forced to go back to the drawing board earlier than expected and that led to a massive splash in free agency.
D'Andre Swift shined last year as the Eagles' starting running back, but Philadelphia wanted to add an even more dynamic player. The Eagles splurged in free agency and brought superstar Saquon Barkley to town after the New York Giants decided to let him walk.
Barkley has responded by looking like the best running back in football. San Francisco 49ers rusher Christian McCaffrey is considered to be the top back in football by many, but Barkley's numbers have been even better than McCaffrey's after he joined San Francisco.
"Saquon Barkley has been a revelation in Philadelphia," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared. "And it brings me back to a point multiple scouts made to me upon him signing there: Barkley will have an impact on the Eagles similar to the one Christian McCaffrey had upon his arrival in San Francisco. Barkley has met that challenge, with numbers that compare or surpass McCaffrey's stats. Through eight games in Philly, Barkley has 157 rushes for 925 yards and six touchdowns, along with 20 catches for 146 yards and two scores. (In total, that's 177 touches for 1,071 yards and eight touchdowns.)
"In the first eight games of 2023, McCaffrey's first full season in San Francisco, McCaffrey had 137 rushes for 652 yards and nine touchdowns, along with 32 catches for 292 yards and four scores. So, while McCaffrey was a more potent scorer and receiver, Barkley has been the far better pure runner. The signing couldn't have worked out better for the Eagles."
Philadelphia certainly made the right call.
