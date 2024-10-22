Eagles' Saquon Barkley, Nick Sirianni Share Moment Fans Should Be Proud Of
The Philadelphia Eagles made one of the biggest moves of this past offseason.
Philadelphia signed superstar running back Saquon Barkley after he spent the first six seasons of his career with the New York Giants after being selected with the second-overall pick in the 2018 National Football League Draft.
Barkley developed into one of the league's brightest stars and earned two Pro Bowl nods and the 2018 National Football League Offensive Rookie of the Year Award with New York in 2018. For some reason, the Giants decided to let Barkley go this past offseason in free agency to save a few bucks.
Well, that decision worked out for Philadelphia. Barkley signed with the Eagles and has been everything the team could've hoped for and more. The 27-year-old faced off against his old team on Sunday and responded by racking up 176 rushing yards.
What should make fans even more happy is the way Barkley and head coach Nick Sirianni handled his performance on the sidelines. Barkley's career-high in rushing yards in a game is 189. He was just 13 yards away from tying his record against his former team, and Sirianni spoke to Barkley on the sidelines about going back into the blowout win to help him reach that threshold.
Rather than doing so, Barkley wanted some of the younger guys on the team to have an opportunity to play rather than chase a new career high. It was an amazing moment between Barkley and Sirianni.
Philadelphia has gotten a lot of negative press this year, but clearly, this is a team that cares about one another, and Barkley and Sirianni both showed this. The Eagles now are 4-2 and are trending in the right direction. This is a team fans can be proud of.
