Eagles' Saquon Barkley Responds To Viral Giants Drama
The Philadelphia Eagles struck gold last offseason.
Philadelphia had a strong running back room in 2023 led by Pro Bowler D'Andre Swift. He had a great season. Swift finished the 2023 campaign with 1,049 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns, 39 receptions, 214 receiving yards, and one receiving touchdown en route to his first Pro Bowl nod. Swift was good, but the Eagles wanted to add more firepower and for some reason the New York Giants were willing to let Saquon Barkely walk in free agency.
The Eagles clearly were familiar with Barkley. He was a thorn in Philadelphia's side for years and was the most intriguing overall non-quarterback free agent out there for the taking. Philadelphia opened up the checkbook and made an investment in the young playmaker to bring him to town.
What a year it was. Barkley joined the exclusive 2,000-yard club and that was just the beginning. He inked an extension with Philadelphia this offseason and isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Barkley is a superstar and Philadelphia is fortunate to have him.
The Giants on the other hand, surely are missing him. But, they were willing to let him go. So much so that they said so on television in a viral clip.
Eagles star Saquon Barkley addressed the viral clip that continues to hang over the Giants
The Giants were on last year's version of offseason "Hard Knocks." Throughout the show, the Giants were followed as they prepared for free agency as well as the NFL Draft. It was an interesting show that gave fans a real look into how teams make decisions. That same show wasn't back on the air this offseason.
One clip that has continued to pop up over the last year was when general manager Joe Schoen opened up about Barkley. The Eagles star cleared the air on it recently while joining Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take."
"It’s funny because you would think from social media that there’s this big beef with me, Joe Schoen, the Giants,” Barkley said. “In reality, I still talk to them here and there. I got to see all of them before the game last year to end the season where I didn’t end up playing. … They were super happy for me for rushing for 2,000 yards the week prior. It’s a business. The NFL is a weird business, obviously. I’m not a fan of that side of it when it comes to the money side. But, those guys were a big reason why I was able to get back...
"I’m kind of happy though, it saved me. Because people thought that I just [left], you know what I mean. You have fans that are just blinded by it, and they just say ‘Oh, he just left.’ But, you got to see that, yes, we had a negotiation process the year before, but that year they gave me the opportunity to hit the open market which was the right thing to do by the Giants. A lot of people don’t talk about that."
There you have it, no bad blood here.
