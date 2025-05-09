Eagles Schedule Is Loaded With Tough Tests, Which Game Will Be Toughest?
Every NFL team already knows its opponent for the coming season. Soon, they and fans will learn the exact dates and times, except for flexed games and a few late-season, to-be-determined games.
On Wednesday, the league will release that information. The Eagles already know when they open their season. As the defending Super Bowl champions, they have the honor of opening the entire NFL season with a home game on Thursday night, Sept. 4.
Who they will play has been the topic of much discussion, with the Lions being the choice of most to be that team, though the Rams cannot be discounted since it was L.A. that proved to be the Eagles’ toughest test in four playoff wins.
The Bears and Raiders cannot be dismissed too quickly, since the Bears game could give the league a chance to showcase rookie running back Ashton Jeanty and Mr. 2,000 yards, Saquon Barkley. Chicago would allow the league to promote Ben Johnson’s debut as a head coach and a first look at Caleb Williams and the leap the quarterback is expected to take in his second year, and first with Johnson as his head coach
Whoever the Eagles face, it probably won’t be the toughest on their schedule, which will be plenty tough. Their toughest game, per Pro Football Sport Network, will be when the Super Bowl LIX champs travel to Kansas City for a rematch of the Big Game won in a rout by Philly.
It’s hard to disagree with PFSN, though the Eagles went to KC in 2023, after losing by a field goal to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, and dumped their hosts and then-defending champs, 21-17. The Eagles overcame a 17-7 halftime deficit to win.
NFL Media listed the Eagles at Chiefs game as one of its top 10 games of the season. The Eagles showed up in another of its top 10 games this year and that will be when the Detroit Lions visit Lincoln Financial Field.
PFSN listed its toughest game for each team. They went with Eagles at Chiefs but also had Philadelphia as the toughest game for four other teams. Those games - with a quote from PFSN are as follows:
Bears at Eagles. “A win in Philadelphia against the reigning champions would give this franchise confidence that Caleb Williams is a cornerstone.”
Eagles at Bills. “The Bills believe they can beat anyone, and they will get a chance to prove that this season when the Super Bowl champion Eagles come to town.”
Broncos at Eagles. “They can really prove themselves as here to stay with a win in Philadelphia.”
Raiders at Eagles. “The new-look Raiders will get a chance to measure themselves against the best in the game this regular season.”
