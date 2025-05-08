Sizing Up Fit For Eagles And Suddenly-Available Veteran Pass Rusher
Jadeveon Clowney anyone? It’s complicated.
A portion of Eagles fans probably want the experienced pass rusher. Maybe general manager Howie Roseman does, too, after pointing out recently the youth of their defense, with just two players older than 25.
Clowney is 32 and was made available on Thursday after being released by the Carolina Panthers, who loaded up on outside rushers in the draft with rookies Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen. Clowney also carried a $13.75 million salary-cap charge in Carolina.
Clowney might have something left. He played 64 percent of the defensive snaps with the Panthers and recorded 5.5 sacks with 11 quarterback hits. The season before that, playing with the Ravens, he had 9.5 sacks with 19 QB hits.
The Eagles’ edge is a free-for-all as it stands now. Jihaad Campbell may give them some help there, but he probably won’t be ready to start the season. The outside is currently manned by Nolan Smith, in his third season, and Jalyx Hunt, in his second.
Roseman stocked up in free agency with Josh Uche and Azeez Ojulari on one-year deals, but there are no guarantees either will work out. Many think Ojulari will do good things, but he has to stay healthy.
Others on the outside possibly include third-year player Moro Ojomo, rookies Ty Robinson and Antwuan Powell-Ryland, and veteran Patrick Johnson.
The X factor is Bryce Huff. He’s being paid a lot of money to not do anything. He was inactive for the Super Bowl. Yet, the Eagles seem intent on finding a way to make him right, and maybe it’s just using him as a situational pass rusher like the Jets did and forget about trying to make him a three-down player.
Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio isn’t going to play him because he has a guaranteed salary of more than $16 million this season, and which GM in their right mind is going to want to trade for him?
The Eagles are stuck with him, and that’s probably why they won’t take a chance on bringing in Clowney.
