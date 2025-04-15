Eagles 'Seamless' Addition Projected By NFL Writer
The Philadelphia Eagles still have the cap space necessary to make another move or two in free agency.
There's plenty of time left to add on the open market. The initial wave is done but there are more guys out there who are looking for homes and will have a big impact on the 2025 season wherever they land. Philadelphia currently has just over $22 million in cap space, per Over The Cap. A chunk of that will be used to sign the team's selections in the upcoming NFL Draft or undrafted free agents.
Some likely will be used for veterans out there still on the on the market. Pro Football Network's Mark Stolte made a list with one free agent target for each team and mentioned three-time Pro Bowler Za'Darius Smith for the Eagles.
"Philadelphia Eagles: Za’Darius Smith, Edge," Stolte said. "Believe it or not, the Philadelphia Eagles actually have plenty of cap space at the moment. While it is true that they will be forking up some money soon with all of the young talent that needs to be paid, they are still very much in a position to grab Za’Darius Smith.
"Adding a player of Smith’s caliber after losing Josh Sweat and Milton Williams would make for a seamless transition that will have opposing quarterbacks sweating at night just thinking about it. The Eagles are in a prime position to go back to back, and signing Smith would position them well for this opportunity."
Depending on how the NFL Draft goes, this could be a phenomenal idea. The Eagles signed Josh Uche and Azeez Ojulari already but there's still room after losing Williams and Sweat depending on how the Eagles use their draft picks.
Smith had nine sacks last year, 5 1/2 sacks in 2023, and 10 sacks in 2022 to just name a few. This guy is talented and would be a pretty easy pickup. If the Eagles don't solidfy the edge further in the draft, it could make sense to turn to Smith and give him a call.