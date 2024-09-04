Eagles Season Predictions: Jalen Hurts and Dallas Goedert, Final Record, And More
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles begin their 17-game odyssey through the regular season on Friday night 5,000 miles from home.
Here are some predictions from Egles on SI beat wrters Ed Kracz and John McMullen:
EAGLES RECORD
Kracz: 10-7. There are many ways to arrive at this record, but a slow start, with just two home games until Nov. 3, will dovetail into a strong finish.
McMullen: 11-6 . A different season for the Eagles where there may be a few more struggles than people expect early as the team adjusts to two new coordinators before getting its sea legs and finishing strong.
FIRST TOUCHDOWN
Kracz: Dallas Goedert. This is going to be a big season for the tight end in Kellen Moore’s offense, and it starts early.
McMullen: Jalen Hurts. The Eagles' quarterback has a total of 28 rushing touchdowns over the past two seasons so bet on a sneak - tush-push aided - or not, or perhaps a QB draw as Philadelphia's first TD.
FIRST SACK
Kracz: Josh Sweat. Like Goedert, my thinking is the defensive end will flourish with Vic Fangio playing to his strengths.
McMullen: Jalen Carter. The Packers are mulling who to start at right guard. Whether it's Jordan Morgan or Sean Rhyan, they are going to need some time to gauge the other-worldly combination of strength and quickness from Carter.
FIRST INTERCEPTION
Kracz: Reed Blankenship. He is more of a ballhawk than people may think. He had three to lead the team last year, so he gets started early.
McMullen: C.J. Gardner-Johnson. The always energetic Gardner-Johnson is the proven commodity when it comes to the ball being in the air.
MOST TOUCHDOWNS FOR SEASON
Kracz: Saquon Barkley. Logic says Jalen Hurts, but the running back will get some of the 1-yard plunges that Hurts got last year.
McMullen: Jalen Hurts. Let's say Hurts splits the difference between 2022 and 2023. That means 14 TDs on his own ledger. You can't feel comfortable assuming any of the other playmakers are getting near that number.
LEADING TACKLER FOR SEASON
Kracz: Reed Blankenship. I’m not ready to trust Nakobe Dean’s ability to stay healthy for all 17, yet. You can say the same with Blankenship, but he led them last year, so he will find a way to go back-to-back.
McMullen: Nakobe Dean. Duh, he's the starting middle linebacker which you already knew if you've been reading or listening to me for the past three weeks.
LEADING SACKER FOR SEASON
Kracz: Josh Sweat. Playing for a new contract, he will hit double digits for the second time in three seasons.
McMullen: Bryce Huff. Huff may only be a one-trick pony but he can perform that trick and will reach double digits.
JALEN HURTS PASSING YARDS (OVER/UNDER 4,000 YARDS)
Kracz: Over. Saquon Barkley will get his yards, but this is a passing offense designed by Kellen Moore, who found a way to get Dak Prescott over that mark twice in four years when Prescott played 16 games and push Ezekiel Elliott over 1,000 yards rushing.
McMullen: Under. Hurts' high-water mark to date is 3,858 and the Eagles' running back should be at least somewhat improved with Saquon Barkley.
JALEN HURTS TOTAL TOUCHDOWNS
Kracz: 37. He has had 38 and 36 the past two seasons, so let’s split the difference.
McMullen: 39. Hurts had 22 touchdown passes in 2022 and last season so why not a slight spike to 25 this time around plus the aforementioned 14 on the ground.
A.J. BROWN RECEVING YARDS (OVER/UNDER 1,500)
Kracz: Under. With so many mouths to feed on offense, especially with the addition of Saquon Barkley, the receiver’s numbers will dip a bit.
McMullen: Under. A.J. had 1,496 in 2022 and 1,456 last season but the Eagles will be better balanced this season taking those numbers down a bit.
DEVONTA SMITH RECEIVING YARDS (OVER/UNDER 1,200)
Kracz: Over. Something tells me his numbers will be closer to Brown’s than the previous two years, and 1,200 is certainly do-able.
McMullen: Under. The same sentiment with Brown holds for Smith, who had a career-high 1,196 in 2022. Barkley's impending production will affect others on the back end.
SAQUON BARKLEY'S TOTAL YARDS, TOTAL TOUCHDOWNS (RUSHING/RECEIVING COMBINED)
Kracz: Total yards – 1,700, total TDs – 11. He’ll get 1,000 easily. Probably sniff 1,400. His career-high in TDs was 15 as a rookie, and this change of scenery for him will have him feeling like a rookie again.
McMullen: Total yards – 1,650, total TDs – 8. The "Saquon Show" will produce 1,300 or so rushing yards, a little more than Miles Sanders in 2022, and about 350 through the air. Count six scores on the ground and a few in the passing game.
