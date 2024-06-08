Eagles Second-Chance Ranch Has Former Early First-Round Picks Looking To Stick Around
PHILADELPHIA – It’s not exactly the second-chance ranch for high draft picks that has popped up in South Philly where the Eagles train, because, for John Ross, this will be his third chance. The other three, though, are on their second chances - Devin White, Mekhi Becton, and Saquon Barkley.
Of the four, only Barkley has found a long-term home, inking a three-year deal in the offseason. The other three are on one-year deals and have to prove themselves if they want to make Philly a home. The Eagles don’t typically hand out a contract extension to players they sign in the offseason to one-year deals.
The only one who comes to mind recently is James Bradberry, who parlayed a second-team All-Pro season after signing a one-year deal in the spring of 2022 into a three-year contract. It’s been downhill for the cornerback since, but every case is different.
Here’s a closer look at the three looking to stay in Philly with a strong year:
DEVIN WHITE. The linebacker was taken fifth overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019 and admitted that thinking about getting a new contract last year impacted his play on the field. He said he is having fun again, and not trying to be a “lawyer” and worrying about a new deal.
As it is, he signed a one-year contract for not very much - $3.5 million. He talked about loving the family atmosphere present with the Eagles, about going into the community to make a difference, and even though he doesn’t want to think beyond this year, White made no secret of wanting to turn Philadelphia into his long-term home.
“I’m invested here now, and I want to keep it going,” he said.
MEKHI BECTON. The tackle was drafted 11th overall by the New York Jets in 2020 and when he heard the Eagles were interested in him, he wanted to get a deal done as quickly as possible.
The 6-7, 365-pound mountain could end playing a vital role for the Eagles this season, especially if he can make a successful transition to guard, an experiment that seemed to go off without a hitch this spring.
With Becton, it all comes down to staying healthy. Knee injuries limited him to only one game in 2021 and 2022, though Becton played 16 last year.
“Stay healthy, that’s all I can do.,” he said. “I’m taking it one day at a time. Stay where my feet are at and just staying healthy, that’s the main thing for me right now.”
When asked about Philly being a potential reset for his career on a one-year contract that can pay him up to $5.5M and sticking around, Becton’s answer came through loud and clear.
“I would love for it to be long term,” he said. “I’m definitely looking for it to being long term. I love the city of Philly, I love the people here, I love the fans, it’s great. I hope it’s long term.”
JOHN ROSS. This is the third city in which Ross will try to make a home. He spent four years with the Cincinnati Bengals, who selected him ninth overall in 2017 when, ironically, Philadelphia hosted the NFL draft.
The receiver spent a year with the New York Giants then spent the past two years in retirement. Still just 28, Ross had a solid spring, positioning himself to be either the third or fourth receiver. Like Becton, though, health will play a role on whether Ross’ return will be successful.
Ross said when he got on the plane to attend the Eagles’ rookie camp on a tryout, he wanted to be sure he didn’t return home. So far so good for him, after the Eagles signed after the camp ended in early May.
Asked what he wants to show the Eagles when training camp opens at the end of July, Ross said: “I haven’t lost a step. I’m still the same guy. I feel like I’m better than what I was just because where I am mentally. I think physically I think was my biggest problem.
“I’ve dealt with so many injuries, but I think was hindering my success was my mental but because of how I was feeling physically. Tying all that together I think put me in a bad place. Where I am now, I don’t see myself in a bad place at all.”
The goal for him, like the others, is to help enough to be able to stick around for a while.
