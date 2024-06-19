Eagles Superstar Poised for Major Improvement After Stellar Offseason
The Philadelphia Eagles have had a great offseason so far and should be able to take a major step forward in 2024.
Philadelphia struggled down the stretch in 2023 and that has left many wondering if changes could be coming if things don't turn around in 2024. The Eagles have spent the offseason looking for ways to improve and should be in a better spot after making multiple additions.
While the additions -- like star running back Saquon Barkley -- have gotten the most headlines, there are internal options who could take a step forward in 2024. Quarterback Jalen Hurts even was mentioned as one of the quarterbacks "most likely to improve" next season by CBS Sports' Garrett Podell.
"Just two seasons ago, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts finished as the 2022 NFL MVP runner-up, Super Bowl runner-up, and 2022 second-team All-Pro quarterback," Podell said. "The 2023 season wasn't nearly as smooth for Hurts after the departure of offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, who left to become the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.
"Hurts' turnovers total more than doubled in 2023 while his passing yards per attempt declined by nearly an entire yard, from 8.0 to 7.2. For context, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson ranked fourth in the NFL last season and averaged eight yards per pass attempt while Hurts' 7.2 yards per pass attempt ranked 14th in the league. With the addition of two-time Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley and experienced offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Hurts should look more like the 2022 iteration of himself than last season's version."
Hurts still was very solid overall in 2023 and had 38 total touchdowns and over 4,400 total yards but he could be even better in 2024. If he can take another step forward, Philadelphia should be in good shape.
