Eagles Set For Pre-Draft Visit With Versatile Penn State Safety
While proven veteran Justin Simmons continues to lobby for a potential post-draft reunion with Vic Fangio and Christian Parker, a draft-weekend hurdle could derail any chance of that.
The Eagles will be hosting Penn State safety Jaylen Reed on a top-30 visit, according to NFL Media's Mike Garafolo.
Reed, 22, is a back-end secondary prospect who produced at a high level for a college powerhouse, playing in 50 games for the Nittany Lions from 2021-2024 with 29 starts over the past two seasons. Reed finished his run in State College with 181 tackles -- 13 for loss -- 7 pass breakups, 5 interceptions, 3 1/2 sacks, and a forced fumble.
Reed is a versatile player who has filled the "Lion" role at PSU, essentially a hybrid safety/linebacker, before playing more as a coverage safety after an injury to another high-level safety prospect, Kevin Winston.
The Eagles have an opening at safety after dealing playmaker C.J. Gardner-Johnson to Houston earlier this offseason. The plan is to give third-year safety Sydney Brown the opportunity to compete to start alongside Reed Blankenship on the back end of Fangio's defense. Also in the mix are backups Tristin McCollum and Lewis Cine.
Whether it's a player like Reed in the draft or a Simmons signing after, Philadelphia is expected to bring in a body who can push Brown to earn the job.
Reed is regarded by most as a potential bridge selection as a potential late Day 2 pick or early on Day 3. Currently, the Eagles start the process at No. 96 overall in the third round and have four Day 3 picks all in the fifth round (Nos. 161, 164, 165, and 168).
NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein described Reed, noting that the PSU product "has NFL size and good overall production as a two-year starter but there are concerns on tape."
"He plays with natural instincts and route awareness to make plays on the ball but is too inconsistent in finding where he needs to be in coverage," Zierlein wrote. "He doesn’t run well enough to play over the top or handle certain targets in man coverage. He’s physical enough as a run supporter but needs to improve his approach as an open-field tackler."
The conclusion from Zierlein was that "Reed is best suited to play as a backup safety in downhill zone coverages."
Those kinds of coverages are a staple of Fangio's defensive scheme.