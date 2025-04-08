Eagles Set To Look At Pass-Rushing Expert's Son
Chuck Smith IV, the son of former Atlanta Falcons pass rusher Chuck Smith, is set to attend the Eagles’ local pro day.
The younger Smith confirmed his participation on the X.com platform.
Smith, an Atlanta-area native, is eligible to attend Philadelphia’s local pro day because he finished his college career at Villanova as a graduate student after starting 27 of 33 games at Wofford.
Smith’s father is currently the pass rush coach with the Baltimore Ravens. He spent most of his nine-year NFL career with Atlanta and finished with 58 ½ career sacks.
The older Smith spent eight of those nine seasons with the Falcons, and his son will also be attending Atlanta’s local pro day.
After the end of his playing career, Smith had short stints working with the New York Jets as a pass rush specialist in 2009 and the University of Tennessee in 2010. However, he spent most of the past two decades developing and operating a pass rush training program that has been utilized by many of the NFL’s best pass rushers, including Aaron Donald, Carlos Dunlap, Albert Haynesworth, Robert Mathis, and Osi Umenyiora before rebooting his coaching career with the Ravens in 2023.
Smith tutored a Baltimore pass rush that generated a league-leading 60 sacks in 2023, a mark that also tied for the most in franchise history.
Smith IV is listed as 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds.