Eagles Set To Hire LSU Director Of Player Personnel
The Eagles are reportedly reaching into the college ranks to bolster their scouting staff.
Preston Tiffany, who has been serving as director of player personnel for LSU, is set to head north, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.
Tiffany spent 2024 in Baton Rouge after four years at Ole Miss, where he worked his way up from a recruiting and personnel assistant to director of player personnel in his final season with the Rebels.
Tiffany was a part of the best season in Ole Miss history in 2023 as the Rebels won a program-record 11 games, defeated Penn State in the Peach Bowl, and finished the year ranked No. 9 in the nation.
Before Ole Miss, Tiffany worked as a student assistant in recruiting and player personnel at South Carolina from 2018-20. He earned a degree in economics and finance from South Carolina in 2020. He also earned a master of Business Administration from Ole Miss in 2021.
While his position with Philadelphia is not known, Tiffany's resume could make him a candidate for the football operations department or scouting staff.
The Eagles are expected to finalize their front office changes shortly.