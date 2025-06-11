Eagles Today

Eagles Set To Hire LSU Director Of Player Personnel

Philadelphia is poised to hire former SEC player personnel exec Preston Tiffany.

John McMullen

The Eagles are reported set to hire LSU's director of player personnel.
The Eagles are reported set to hire LSU's director of player personnel. / John McMullen/Eagles on SI
In this story:

The Eagles are reportedly reaching into the college ranks to bolster their scouting staff.

Preston Tiffany, who has been serving as director of player personnel for LSU, is set to head north, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Tiffany spent 2024 in Baton Rouge after four years at Ole Miss, where he worked his way up from a recruiting and personnel assistant to director of player personnel in his final season with the Rebels.

Tiffany was a part of the best season in Ole Miss history in 2023 as the Rebels won a program-record 11 games, defeated Penn State in the Peach Bowl, and finished the year ranked No. 9 in the nation.

Before Ole Miss, Tiffany worked as a student assistant in recruiting and player personnel at South Carolina from 2018-20. He earned a degree in economics and finance from South Carolina in 2020. He also earned a master of Business Administration from Ole Miss in 2021.

While his position with Philadelphia is not known, Tiffany's resume could make him a candidate for the football operations department or scouting staff.

The Eagles are expected to finalize their front office changes shortly.

MORE NFL: Eagles Sign First-Round Pick

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News