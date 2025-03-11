Inside The Eagles’ ‘Maintenance Offseason’
PHILADELPHIA - The trade of popular safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson Tuesday, a month after a Super Bowl LIX victory, set off some Eagles’ fans used to being comfortable only as the collectors of talent.
So this seems like a good time to explain what’s going on with Howie Roseman’s “maintenance offseason.”
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made some news in February when the superstar quarterback said the "Eagles are paying everybody."
That's been the perception around the NFL and the Philadelphia faithful for quite some time because the Eagles’ organizational philosophy has been cash over cap.
It's often taken for granted that Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie will sign off on anything and everything. However, last offseason was an extremely expensive one for the Eagles, who have been No. 1 in cash spending in the league over the past decade.
The self-correction this year is about the future and upcoming extensions, most notably for second-tea, All-Pro Jalen Carter, who is almost certainly going to set the market at defensive tackle, and Pro Bowl selection Cam Jurgens, who will be close to that at center. The Eagles also prioritized getting Zack Baun back and putting him near the top of the off-ball linebacker market.
Look up around the bend and you will see emerging young stars Reed Blankenship and Nolan Smith, not to mention Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, two years down the road.
The trade of Gardner-Johnson to Houston for offensive lineman Kenyon Green, along with a swap of 2026 Day 3 picks, is more about cash savings ($8.5 million) for Philadelphia than cap space.
The more disciplined approach to what's coming in the near future is also the reason it may be difficult to bring star tight end Dallas Goedert back.
Basically, the Eagles will be spending on who they consider their foundational players, something explained to Gardner-Johnson when he was dealt.
The overall strategy is never just about one moment and one move.
