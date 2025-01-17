Eagles Should Bring Back 3-Time Pro Bowler With Nakobe Dean Out
The Philadelphia Eagles got some terrible news in the team's Wild Card Round showdown against the Green Bay Packers.
Philadelphia got the win but lost breakout star linebacker Nakobe Dean. The 24-year-old suffered a torn patellar tendon and will miss the rest of the postseason. It's unknown how long this injury will hold Dean out for and could miss time next season too.
The Eagles will return to the field on Sunday to take on the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Philadelphia absolutely shouldn't make any hasty changes to the active roster with Dean out, but it could make sense to reunite with a former star on the practice squad.
Former Pro Bowl linebacker Shaquille Leonard is just 29 years old and spent some time with the Eagles last season. He's been available throughout the season and hasn't landed with a team. If there ever was a time for the Eagles to consider a reunion, it would be right now.
What would it hurt to bring him back for the practice squad? He's a four-time All-Pro and there was a time when he was one of the top linebackers in the game. Injuries derailed his career, but he played in 14 games last year, including five with the Eagles. In the five games with the Eagles, Leonard had one sack, 23 total tackles, and one quarterback hit.
There's no one-to-one replacement for Dean at this point in the season. But, a reunion with Leonard could make sense.
More NFL: Eagles Linked To Six-Time Super Bowl Champ To Replace Kellen Moore