Eagles Could Have Pair Of Day 3 Defenders Who Should Contribute Early
PHILADELPHIA – His hair was crewcut short, he wore a pair of thin-framed glasses, and the first thought when he sat down behind the microphone inside the auditorium at the Eagles’ NovaCare Complex was, ‘Yeah, he looks like a doctor, alright.’
Of all the Eagles’ Day 3 draft picks, it will likely be defensive lineman Ty Robinson who earns a role from Day 1.
Unless it’s Antwuan Powell-Ryland. After he was drafted, and you checked his production while at Virginia Tech, the first thought was, ‘What the heck? How did this guy drop to the sixth round? OK, it was a loaded class for edge rushers, but, really, the sixth round?’
There is a need for the two defensive linemen to play as quickly as possible, given an offseason in which three key components left - Josh Sweat and Milton Williams in free agency, and Brandon Graham to retirement.
The knock on defensive end Powell-Ryland was that his arms were just 31-1/4 inches. Still, after he took his seat behind the microphone in the auditorium, he didn’t look small, and his arms didn’t look short. He is 6-3, 258 pounds.
"I didn't really think about (his slide into the sixth round) like that,” he said. “Just blessed with the opportunity, didn't really care about what round I got drafted as long as I got on a team. That's all that matters to me.
“For the most part it's just I love the game. As long as I get a shot, that's all I need. I'm not really worried about what it is you know how big my arms are or how big I am. I'm a ball player, you put on the tape you're gonna see it.”
His production over his final two seasons was strong – 25.5 sacks, including 16 last year, 33.5 tackles for loss, and six forced fumbles.
If Powell-Ryland can come in early and make an impression on defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, he could find an early home in the pass rush rotation, perhaps on third-and-longs. His game took off after three seasons at Florida before transferring to Virginia Tech.
“I probably say just being comfortable a little more in the system,” he said about his meteoric rise in production the last two years with the Hokies. “I came in a little short. I had to come straight into fall camp and the first year at Virginia Tech and try to get it as fast as I could. I was able to settle down the second year.”
Sort of like Robinson, who’s game exploded after he put his 19-credit course load in premed at Nebraska behind him. He could just focus on football then. He was the Eagles’ first pick of Day 3 and their only selection in the fourth round.
Robinson has a reputation for playing bully ball on the defensive line and looks and plays bigger than his 6-5, 288-pound frame.
“It doesn't take long to put on the tape to like Ty Robinson,” said general manager Howie Roseman. “He's got quickness, he can work edges, he's strong with his hands, he's got great elite character. He's a Philly kind of player.”
When asked how he expects to be used in a defensive line rotation that includes Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Moro Ojomo, and Thomas Booker, among others, Robinson didn’t want to get into it.
“Nope,” he said. “First day, I’m excited to learn everything I can. I’m going to learn all the positions. Wherever they want me, I’ll play.”
