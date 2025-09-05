Eagles Sign 3-Time Pro Bowler, Former Packers Star
The Philadelphia Eagles have had a busier day than you'd probably expect after kicking off the 2025 National Football League season on Thursday night.
You'd think this Eagles team would take at least a slight break, but that isn't how Howie Roseman and Philadelphia's front office overall operates. The Eagles cut ties with rookie pass rusher Antwaun Powell-Ryland on Friday afternoon and signed receiver Javon Baker to the practice squad.
That in itself would be a pretty active day after taking the field on Thursday night. But, that isn't the half of it. Philadelphia now is signing three-time Pro Bowler Za'Darius Smith to add some more firepower to this defense, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz and ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The Eagles are adding another former Pro Bowler
"Breaking: The Eagles are signing 3x Pro Bowl OLB Za'Darius Smith to a 1-year deal with upside to $9M, per multiple sources," Schultz said. "Philly adds to its pass-rush with Smith, who recorded 9 sacks with the #Lions and #Browns last season."
"Sources: Former Lions DE Za'Darius Smith is signing a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles," Schefter said. "It’s another pass rusher for 1-0 Philadelphia."
That's a pretty big deal. Smith spent the 2024 season with the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions. He played in 17 games, including 16 starts, and had nine sacks and 35 tackles. He's a three-time Pro Bowler -- twice with the Green Bay Packers and once with the Minnesota Vikings. In 2019 and 2020, he tallied 26 sacks with the Packers in his first two Pro Bowl seasons. In 2022, he had 10 sacks after missing most of the 2021 campaign. He had a down year in 2023 with 5 1/2 sacks, but shined once again last year.
Now, the reigning Super Bowl champion gets another high-upside, dominant pass rusher. The Eagles lost some pieces, like Josh Sweat, during the offseason. The addition of Smith absolutely makes up for the losses, along with other additions like rookie Jihaad Campbell and Josh Uche. Another big move from Roseman and Co.
