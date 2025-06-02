Eagles Today

Eagles Sign A Second Rookie Tryout Player

The Eagles signed undrafted Clemson OL Marcus Tate on Monday.

John McMullen

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Alex January (97) and Clemson Tigers offensive lineman Marcus Tate (74) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Playoff First Round.
Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Alex January (97) and Clemson Tigers offensive lineman Marcus Tate (74) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Playoff First Round. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles made a roster move on Monday, signing undrafted rookie offensive lineman Marcus Tate.

Tate (6-foot-5, 321 pounds) was a tryout player at rookie minicamp earlier this spring after a solid college career at Clemson.

Tate was a significant part of three double-digit win teams, two ACC championship clubs, and a Collefe Football Playoff team in 2024 with the Tigers, flashing versatility over 2,502 snaps in 42 games, 37 of them being starts. He finished as one of only 28 players in Clemson’s storied history to reach the 2,500-snap threshold.

Most of Tate’s work at Clemson came at left guard, but he also had some experience at both the left and right tackle spots.

Tate was only the third true freshman offensive lineman in Clemson history to start a season opener in 2021 and was a 2024 second-team All-ACC selection.

A Sunrise, Florida native, Tate was one of 28 tryout players in the Eagles’ rookie camp and was the second to be signed to the 90-man offseason roster, joining undrafted Washington receiver Giles Jackson.

John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

