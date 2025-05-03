Eagles Today

Eagles Sign Fifth-Round Rookie CB

Eagles rookie CB Mac McWilliams agreed to his four-year rookie deal on Saturday.

John McMullen

Eagles rookie CB Mac McWilliams speaks with reporters on May 2, 2025.
Eagles rookie CB Mac McWilliams speaks with reporters on May 2, 2025. / John McMullen/Eagles On SI
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles finished their two-day rookie camp Saturday and already have half of their 10-man draft class under contract with on-field OTAs set to begin later this month.

Fifth-round cornerback Mac McWilliams of Central Florida was the latest to sign his four-year rookie contract on Saturday, a day after fellow fifth-round picks Smael Mondon, a linebacker out of Georgia, and Michigan offensive lineman Myles Hinton agreed to terms Sixth-rounders, quarterback Kyle McCord of Syracuse and Virginia Tech edge rusher Antwuan Powell-Ryland, also signed on Friday.

Mondon was the first rookie draft pick in the entire NFL to sign his deal.

Unlike previous generations, the signing of rookie draft picks is no longer cause for concern. The current Collective Bargaining Agreement largely determines the structure of each pick’s contract, and there’s not much room for negotiation, other than the occasional battle over offset language and the continued push to get fully guaranteed deals as deep as possible in the draft pool.

The Eagles still need to get their top three picks signed: first-round linebacker Jihaad Campbell of Alabama, second-round Texas safety Andrew Mukuba, and fourth-round Nebraska defensive tackle Ty Robinson, as well as fifth-round center Drew Kendall of Boston College, and sixth-round offensive lineman Cameron Williams of Texas.

McWilliams (5-foot-10 and 191 pounds) was the 145th overall pick after starting 11 games for Central Florida last season. He played outside CB at UCF and Alabama-Birmingham but could project inside at the NFL level.

McWilliams told reporters at the start of rookie camp that the Eagles have started him outside the numbers at his more familiar position and will likely build from there.

MORE NFL: The Legendary Pass Rusher Behind Eagles' Rookie Hopeful

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News