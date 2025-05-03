The Legendary Pass Rusher Behind Eagles' Rookie Hopeful
PHILADELPHIA - Antwaun Powell-Ryland led the nation with 25 ½ sacks over his last two college seasons at Virginia Tech, amazing production that reminded Hokie fans of the greatest defensive player in the program’s history.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Bruce Smith was a Norfolk native who attended Virginia Tech in the early 1980s, and ultimately turned into the No. 1 overall pick in the 1985 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills.
The expectations for any No. 1 overall pick are daunting.
Smith comfortably exceeded any best-case scenario.
Over an amazing 19 NFL seasons, Smith is on the short list for being the greatest pass-rusher of all-time with 200 career sacks as an 11-time All-Pro and two-time Defensive Player of the Year.
Powell-Ryland isn’t entering the NFL with the same hoopla as Smith as a sixth-round pick by the Eagles at No. 209 overall. That said, at 6-foot-3 and 258 pounds, the undersized edge rusher turned into perhaps the best Virginia Tech pass rusher since Smith with four sacks in three different games for the Hokies.
The only other player in Va Tech history with multiple four-sack games is Smith.
Powell-Ryland grew up in Portsmouth, Virginia, and developed into a four-star recruit at Indian River High School, receiving offers from college football royalty like Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, and Oklahoma before deciding Florida was the best fit.
High school is when Powell-Ryland first met Smith, and the relationship amped up when Powell-Ryland decided he wanted to be closer to home and transferred to Virginia Tech for the 2023 season.
"I met Bruce Smith when I was in high school,” Powell-Ryland told reporters at Eagles’ rookie camp on Friday. “We really didn't talk much when I was in high school, but when I came to Virginia Tech he was probably one of the first guys to welcome me.”
Now that Powell-Ryland was part of the Hokies family, Smith was only a text away.
“We talked a fairly good amount after that, a really good amount of time and there was times where he told me I could text him,” said Powell-Ryalnd. “Record some stuff and ask him advice on whatever things that I had. So I definitely have a good relationship with Bruce.”
The best piece of advice from a guy who is often brought up in conversations with Reggie White and Deacon Jones?
“He told me when I had first got [to Virginia Tech] don't ever waste a rep,” Powell-Ryalnd said. “... You know don't ever waste a rep. When we're talking pass rush because it's not many chances you get to rush the passer. Just making sure I keep that mentality that I gotta go at all times."
Smith also kept in touch during the draft process telling Powell-Ryland: “when it's time to get into the program, just be ready to work."
Powell-Ryland showed up Friday ready to work for the Eagles.
“I'm not really worrried about how big my arms are or how big I am,” Powell-Ryland said. “I'm a ball player, you put on the tape, you're gonna see it."