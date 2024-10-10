Eagles Sign Intriguing Playmaker Ahead Of Browns Game
The Philadelphia Eagles continue to find ways to tweak the practice squad.
Philadelphia has made a flurry of moves throughout the season and made yet another on Thursday. The Eagles -- who have dealt with a handful of injuries on the offensive side of the football -- added some more depth on Thursday by re-signing veteran tight end C.J. Uzoma to the practice squad, according to the team.
"Practice Squad: We have released (safety) Caden Sterns and signed (tight end) C.J. Uzomah," the team announced.
Uzomah signed a one-year deal with the Eagles in April but didn't make the team's initial 53-man roster when the team needed to make cuts.
It's unclear when or if he will see game action with the Eagles, but it wouldn't be shocking. Philadelphia already has dealt with so many injuries, so it helps to add more depth with upside. Uzomah is a nine-year National Football League veteran who has spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets.
Uzomah spent the first seven years of his career with the Bengals and had plenty of success. He tallied over 400 receiving yards twice with the Bengals in 2018 and 2021. He didn't have as much success with the Jets and had 290 total receiving yards over two seasons.
He likely won't play a large role in the Eagles' offense, but it doesn't hurt to bring in another capable pass-catcher on the practice squad just in case Dallas Goedert were to suffer an injury.