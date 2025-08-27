Eagles Sign Saquon Barkley Depth, Ex- Broncos RB
The Philadelphia Eagles continued adding new pieces to the franchsie on Wednesday and now have a new running back at their disposal.
Philadelphia announced its initial 53-man roster on Tuesday and there was just four running backs that made the cut. Saquon Barkley is the No. 1 guy and one of the top overall superstars in the league. Beyond Barkley, AJ Dillon, Will Shipley, and fullback Ben VanSumeren made the initial cut.
With hundreds of players hitting the open market, unsurprisingly there have been additions left and right in the aftermath. Teams were able to start building out practice squads on Wednesday and one intriguing player the Eagles are putting on it is former Denver Broncos running back Audric Estime, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
The Eagles are bringing another playmaker to Philadelphia
"Sources: The Eagles are signing former Broncos RB Audric Estime to their practice squad," Schultz said. "Talented young RB out of Notre Dame lands in Philly."
Estime is just 21 years old and was a rookie last year for the Broncos after being selected in the fifth round of the 2024 National Football League Draft. Last year, he saw action in 13 games for the Broncos -- including one start -- and had 310 rushing yards on 76 carries. On top of this, he had two rushing touchdowns, five receptions, and 27 receiving yards.
As of writing, there doesn't seem to be pathway to playing time for Estime barring an injury to Barkley, Dillon, or Shipley. But, he's an intriguing, young back worth having on the practice squad. This certainly isn't the end of the movement for the Eagles.
Barkley is a proven superstar, but there are some questions after him. Dillon missed the entire 2024 season, but was great with the Green Bay Packers before. Shipley has fans in the organization and appeared in 16 games last year, but didn't get much opportunity with 80 rushing yards across 30 carries on the season.
