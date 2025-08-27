Eagles Forming Practice Squad; Includes QB Reunion
The Philadelphia Eagles revealed their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday and followed up by beginning their construction of the practice squad.
Teams couldn't start to build the practice squad until Wednesday, per league rules.
"Claiming period for players placed on waivers at the final roster reduction will expire at 12:00 noon ET," per league rules. "Upon receipt of the subsequent Personnel Notice, clubs may establish a Practice Squad of 17 players, as long as one player qualifies and is designated as an International Player. No club, including the player’s prior club, will be permitted to sign a player to a practice player contract until all clubs have received simultaneous notification via the above Personnel Notice that such player’s prior NFL player contract has been terminated via the waiver system."
The team announced 14 practice squad deals on Wednesday with plenty of familiar faces, including rookie quarterback Kyle McCord.
The Eagles aren't done making moves by any means
"The Eagles signed the following 14 players on Wednesday afternoon to form their initial practice squad," the team announced. "There are still three spots open, as long as one of them goes to an international player: LB Chance Campbell, WR Elijah Cooks, G Kenyon Green, TE E.J. Jenkins, CB Brandon Johnson, OLB Patrick Johnson, TE Cameron Latu, WR Terrace Marshall, QB Kyle McCord, CB Parry Nickerson, T Hollin Pierce, OLB Antwaun Powell-Ryland, CB Eli Ricks, and S Andre Sam."
That's just the nature of the business. Initial 53-man rosters lead to plenty of headlines. It always leads to debates about why certain players are cut. But, then, things change almost immediately. That's the case with the practice squad. Plus, with plenty of guys changing hands through waivers, we're going to see the 53-man roster adjusted even further.
In reality, these changes aren't going to stop. The Eagles are about one week away from beginning the 2025 NFL season against the Dallas Cowboys. There will be changes made before and certainly afterward. This is just the beginning for the Eagles.