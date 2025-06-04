Eagles Today

Eagles Sign Speedy WR

The Eagles signed speedy Sam Houston WR Ife Adeyi, who was at the team's rookie camp as a tryout player earlier this spring.

John McMullen

Sam Houston State Bearkats wide receiver Ife Adeyi (2) catches a pass against South Dakota State Jackrabbits safety Chase Norblade (35) during the Division I FCS Championship football game at Toyota Stadium.
Sam Houston State Bearkats wide receiver Ife Adeyi (2) catches a pass against South Dakota State Jackrabbits safety Chase Norblade (35) during the Division I FCS Championship football game at Toyota Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles signed undrafted rookie receiver Ife Adeyi on Wednesday.

A 5-foot-10, 175-pound prospect out of Sam Houston, Adeyi attended the Eagles’ rookie camp as a tryout player earlier this spring. He is the third tryout player to get an offseason 90-man roster spot from the camp, joining Washington WR Giles Jackson and Clemson offensive lineman Marcus Tate, who signed earlier this week.

The Eagles have been a bit shorthanded at OTAs at WR. DeVonta Smith is spending most of his time working out in Florida, while Elijah Cooks and Avery Williams have been out with undisclosed injuries. Second-year receiver Johnny Wilson has also been absent for the two OTAs open to reporters.

All-Pro A.J. Brown has been at the OTAs, but has been working only in individual drills.

The “starters” in 11 personnel during the sessions open to reporters have been Jahan Dotson, free-agent signing Terrace Marshall Jr., and second-year man Ainias Smith. Practice-squad standout Danny Gray has also been a big part of the offense early on. 

The other WRs on hand are UDFAs Darius Cooper, Taylor Morin and Jackson.

Adeyi played six years at Sam Houston State and is known for his blazing 4.35 speed. 

Over his career with Bearkats, Adeyi compiled 164 receptions for 2,312 yards and 19 touchdowns, and another 306 yards on the ground and four TDs.

