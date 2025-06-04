Eagles Sign Speedy WR
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles signed undrafted rookie receiver Ife Adeyi on Wednesday.
A 5-foot-10, 175-pound prospect out of Sam Houston, Adeyi attended the Eagles’ rookie camp as a tryout player earlier this spring. He is the third tryout player to get an offseason 90-man roster spot from the camp, joining Washington WR Giles Jackson and Clemson offensive lineman Marcus Tate, who signed earlier this week.
The Eagles have been a bit shorthanded at OTAs at WR. DeVonta Smith is spending most of his time working out in Florida, while Elijah Cooks and Avery Williams have been out with undisclosed injuries. Second-year receiver Johnny Wilson has also been absent for the two OTAs open to reporters.
All-Pro A.J. Brown has been at the OTAs, but has been working only in individual drills.
The “starters” in 11 personnel during the sessions open to reporters have been Jahan Dotson, free-agent signing Terrace Marshall Jr., and second-year man Ainias Smith. Practice-squad standout Danny Gray has also been a big part of the offense early on.
The other WRs on hand are UDFAs Darius Cooper, Taylor Morin and Jackson.
Adeyi played six years at Sam Houston State and is known for his blazing 4.35 speed.
Over his career with Bearkats, Adeyi compiled 164 receptions for 2,312 yards and 19 touchdowns, and another 306 yards on the ground and four TDs.