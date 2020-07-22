Eagles Slowly Trimming Roster with an Eye on 80

Since the week began, the Eagles have cut three players from their 90-man roster.

They are not freeing up room to bring in anyone else. The moves were made because it appears as if roster sizes across the league will be reduced to 80 players to start camp, per a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero reported that the NFLPA on a call with the players on Tuesday night will discuss the 80-player roster as well as a few other items.

Those items include the elimination of all four preseason games, something the NFL seemed to agree was necessary. The move to reduce the preseason to two games was made earlier this month, but now all four will likely be axed per the players’ request as they seek a safe and healthy acclimation period leading into the regular season.

Also, on the agenda for Tuesday’s call per Pelissero, are a general agreement on voluntary and high-risk opt-out and general agreement on stipend if games are lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The roster trimming appears to be well underway for the Eagles, whose rookies reported to camp on Tuesday.

In order to get inside the team’s training facility players and coaches must pass two COVID-19 tests three days apart. For players who pass, there will be conditioning until all players begin to report next week.

The three who won’t be reporting for the Eagles are Keegan Render, Trevor Williams, and Khalil Tate.

Render and Williams got cut on Tuesday; Tate on Monday.

Render was an interior lineman who was a UDFA in 2019 and spent time on the team’s practice squad a year ago.

The Eagles have 15 offensive linemen in camp, including four players who have the ability to play center, which was Render’s natural position. They are Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo, Nate Herbig, and Luke Juriga.

Williams was a cornerback who signed a reserve/future after playing two games with the Arizona Cardinals last year. He played 37 games, with 27 starts, for the Chargers after entering the league in 2016 as a UDFA from Penn State.

The Eagles still have 17 defensive backs expected to attend camp.

Tate was trying to make the switch from quarterback, a position he played all four years at Arizona, to wide receiver as an undrafted free agent. The Eagles have 13 players still expected to be at camp.

The numbers at every position are subject to change at any minute as the Eagles attempt to get to 80.

Currently, their roster sits at 88, because defensive end Matt Leo is a player assigned from the league’s international program who does not count against the 90-man roster.

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow me on Twitter @kracze.