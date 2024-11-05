Eagles 'Standing Pat' At Trade Deadline Despite Raging Rumors
There has been so much speculation and so many rumors about the Philadelphia Eagles as the National Football League's trade deadline has approached, but it's clear that the organization is comfortable with the team.
Philadelphia is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball. The Eagles' offense has been clicking since the bye week as it has gotten healthy, and the defense also has taken a massive step forward.
Although there have been a lot of rumors about what the team will do, Philadelphia reportedly is "standing pat" at the deadline, according to NFL insider Josina Anderson.
"As for the (New England Patriots): It takes two sides to make a deal & the Patriots aren't going to give away players like Christian Gonzalez, Keion White, Davon Godcheaux, or Kyle Dugger who teams have been asking for, per source," Anderson said. "Side note: Eagles are standing pat as we approach the deadline."
Philadelphia is 6-2 on the season and has won four straight games after a 2-2 start to the season. The Eagles are looking like a real threat in the NFC and it isn't too shocking that they are comfortable with the team they currently have.
The Eagles aren't perfect, but they certainly can make some noise this season. This is a team fans should be proud of and excited to watch each week. The front office isn't afraid to make a move so the fact that they think they have enough should be a good sign.
